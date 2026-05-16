Deco in London to negotiate Joao Pedro transfer

Deco is reportedly in London to discuss a possible deal for Chelsea forward Joao Pedro as an alternative to the complicated Julian Alvarez move.

Barcelona are expected to bring in a top-level striker this summer, as Robert Lewandowski is likely to leave as things stand. Julian Alvarez is a key target for the Catalans, although Sport reports that Deco is planning a trip to London to explore a possible deal for Chelsea star Joao Pedro.

Barcelona sporting director Deco is expected in London over the weekend to hold discussions with Joao Pedro’s representatives. The idea is to add the Brazilian to a high-profile shortlist of centre-forwards, as the Catalans are evaluating the market for a replacement, with Lewandowski close to departing.

Deco is expected to hold talks and possibly even meet with the player if things go to plan. Pedro is a target for Barcelona as doubts emerge over the pursuit of Julian Alvarez, although there are other names in the mix. Any deal will depend on Chelsea’s asking price for the attacker, whom they value highly and view as a long-term part of their plans.

Why are Barcelona chasing Joao Pedro?

Atletico Madrid would prefer to sell Alvarez elsewhere rather than to Barcelona, and they have communicated that there are far more compelling offers on the table. Finances are a major factor in whether the Catalans can sign the Argentine, as he could be priced out, even if he is open to the move.

There are other teams interested in Alvarez, including Arsenal and PSG, which adds to Barcelona’s difficulties. Hence, the Catalans are preparing alternatives, including Pedro, as they might also sell one of their current attackers.

Will Chelsea sell Joao Pedro?

Much like Atletico Madrid, Chelsea could price Barcelona out of a deal for Pedro, who has been sensational in his first season at Stamford Bridge. The Brazilian has 27 goal contributions for the Blues, although they are set to miss out on Champions League football next season.

Chelsea could entertain a sale if an offer meets their demands for the Brazilian. Barcelona, at this moment, are probably not prepared to spend heavily on a new striker, although that could change depending on how they manage to raise funds during the summer.