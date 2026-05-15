Barcelona stepping up interest in Joao Pedro for summer move

Barcelona will reportedly look to sign 24-year-old Chelsea striker Joao Pedro in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Joao Pedro is the subject of active interest from Barcelona, with the Blaugrana ramping up the efforts to sign him. The newly-crowned La Liga champions are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in the coming months amid growing uncertainties surrounding Robert Lewandowski’s long-term future at the club.

So, the 24-year-old Chelsea striker has emerged as the priority target for Barcelona, with the West London club demanding €100 million to part ways with him this summer. The report has revealed the Catalan club’s plans to accelerate the summer move, as they will “begin formal negotiations” immediately after Chelsea’s participation in the FA Cup final this weekend.

Why do Barcelona need a new striker?

Lewandowski has entered the final two months of his contract, and a summer exit as a free agent may materialise. The two parties have yet to agree on a new deal, forcing the Blaugrana to accelerate the search for a new striker. While Pedro has emerged as Barcelona’s priority target, securing his signature will be a significant challenge.

The South American attacker’s contract with Chelsea runs until June 2033, thus justifying the West London club’s decision to slap a price tag of €100 million on him. With the Blues unlikely to accept anything less than a premium fee, the Catalan giants face a genuine financial hurdle, given their well-documented budgetary constraints.

How has Joao Pedro fared since his Chelsea transfer?

Joao Pedro has been a pivotal figure since joining Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth €70 million last summer. The Brazilian attacker’s stock rose considerably during his productive spells with Watford, Brighton & Hove Albion, and boyhood club Fluminense before moving to Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old has taken his game to a new level at Stamford Bridge, recording 20 goals and 9 assists across 48 competitive appearances. His well-rounded productivity demonstrates his evolution beyond a striker into a multi-faceted attacking threat, a quality that makes Barcelona’s interest particularly logical.

La Liga adventure beckons?

Pedro’s productivity suggests he has the ingredients to succeed as a Barcelona player, considering they value all-round ability in a player. So, the 24-year-old striker has the quality to become Lewandowski’s long-term successor at Camp Nou.

However, Chelsea’s eye-watering asking price of €100 million outlay is a significant mark-up on their €70 million investment. This price point creates a stumbling block for Barcelona, and even though they are ready to intensify their efforts by kick-starting talks for a summer move, a deal will not be straightforward.