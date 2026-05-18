Xabi Alonso could sanction Joao Pedro sale amid Barcelona links

Xabi Alonso has been confirmed as the new Chelsea manager, and he will have to deal with a pressing Joao Pedro issue soon.

Joao Pedro has been linked with a move away from Chelsea, and there are rumours that the Brazilian international is interested in joining Barcelona this summer despite arriving at Stamford Bridge less than 12 months ago.

Barcelona chief Deco met with the player’s representatives last week, and it is believed that he is open to the transfer.

According to a report by AS (h/t Sport Witness), Alonso could sanction the South American striker’s departure despite his impressive season. The report claims that the Spanish manager does not want to hold onto disgruntled players.

Alonso had to face multiple player issues at Real Madrid, and he does not want to be in a similar situation at Chelsea. He will not want to keep unhappy players, and therefore, Pedro could be allowed to move on. However, a deal will not come cheap, and it is unclear if Barcelona are ready to pay a high asking price for him.

The Brazilian striker has 29 goal contributions this season, and he will be an expensive acquisition. Barcelona are going through financial difficulties, and it will not be easy for them to convince Chelsea.

Joao Pedro has been an asset for Chelsea

Chelsea have been overly dependent on Joao Pedro for goals this season. His departure would be a huge blow for them. They will need to bring in a couple of quality strikers if he decides to move on. That is because apart from replacing Pedro, they should look to replace Liam Delap as well.

The former Ipswich striker has been abysmal this season, and he is clearly not good enough to lead the line for the West London club after managing only one Premier League strike this term. Chelsea will need better players at their disposal if they want to fight for trophies next year.

Also Read: Five players who can enjoy Chelsea resurgence under Xabi Alonso

Alonso is a bright young manager with a big future, and he will be expected to turn things around at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are fighting for a place in the top half this season, and they will currently be focused on ending the season strongly. They are one of the biggest clubs in the country, and they will be expected to compete for trophies next season.