Barcelona eyeing Gabriel Jesus as Robert Lewandowski replacement

Barcelona have added a surprise new name to their shortlist of Robert Lewandowski replacements ahead of the summer.

Barcelona are widely expected to enter the market for a new striker to replace Robert Lewandowski in the summer. A report by Fichajes reports that the Catalan giants have added an interesting new name to their shortlist, as the potential availability of Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal has piqued their interest.

Barcelona are set to be tested in the market in pursuit of a new striker to replace the veteran Lewandowski. A few names have done the rounds over the last several months, including the expensive Julian Alvarez, with plenty of complications ahead should the club pursue the Argentine from Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona also hold an interest in Chelsea’s Joao Pedro, but once again, such a deal could land them in complicated waters given the finances associated with it. The same could be said about their reported interest in Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush, as the Blaugrana might lean towards a more cost-effective option.

Are Barcelona actually looking at Gabriel Jesus?

Gabriel Jesus might be that cost-effective option that Barcelona are looking for, with the Brazilian expected to leave Arsenal in the summer. With a year left on his existing deal July onwards, the report states the Gunners could demand as much as €45 million, but the actual figure could be much lower given the Gunners do not have much leverage in his case.

The player’s availability and experience in the Premier League are major factors for Barcelona in this pursuit. Other parties have been keen on signing Jesus, including Newcastle United and AC Milan. However, the appeal of joining Barcelona might be enough to trump those, as the Brazilian could be tempted to make a switch to Spain.

Does Gabriel Jesus suit Barcelona?

Hansi Flick prefers a high-octane attacking system, and losing Lewandowski provides a new opportunity to make stylistic changes. The Barcelona boss might look at Jesus and his profile as someone who can play centrally while regularly drifting out wide, which may end up suiting his style, as it tends to bring others into play more.

Also Read: Three potential replacements for Robert Lewandowski for Barcelona

Jesus can also operate out wide, as he has done many times for Manchester City and Arsenal, which is another major asset to have. Overall, the 29-year-old Arsenal forward could be a good addition, not for the long-term future, but certainly for the next few years until Barcelona finds the right replacement for Lewandowski, which will likely cost them significant money.