Barcelona front-runners to sign Omar Marmoush

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona are pushing hard to sign Manchester City misfit Omar Marmoush ahead of next season.

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Barcelona are leading the race to sign Omar Marmoush. The Egyptian international hasn’t had enough game time at Manchester City, who are now considering sanctioning his departure. However, they will only let him leave for the right price, which is likely to be around €60-65 million.

Marmoush made quite a name for himself at Eintracht Frankfurt with his stellar performances, earning him a move to Manchester City at the start of 2025. While he had a prominent role in the first six months, the 27-year-old has failed to nail down a starting spot in Pep Guardiola’s team.

He has been involved in 34 matches this term and racked up just over 1,300 minutes. Despite not having enough game time, he still has 11 goal contributions to his name. While there is no doubt about his quality, the limited opportunities have resulted in a lot of talk around his future.

Marmoush is not actively pushing for an exit, but he certainly wants more game time. The 27-year-old is expected to hold talks with the club to seek clarity about his role. Meanwhile, the report suggests City are open to his departure as long as they recoup a big part of the investment they had made.

Barcelona want Marmoush to replace Lewandowski

While quite a few English clubs have been linked with him, Barcelona have emerged as the leading candidate for his signature. The Catalan giants are in the market for a new forward who can fill the void that will be left by Robert Lewandowski, with the Polish international likely to leave at the end of the season.

Julian Alvarez has been their top target, but the financial demands of Atletico are beyond the Catalan club’s capabilities. They see Marmoush as a much more cost-effective option. The 27-year-old has great technical ability, and he loves to link up with others around him.

Meanwhile, his ability to feature in multiple roles in the final third will give Hansi Flick a lot of tactical flexibility. For now, Barcelona are front-runners; as a result, it will be interesting to see if they do manage to get a deal over the line.