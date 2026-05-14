Lois Openda ready to join Leeds United this summer

Juventus striker Lois Openda is reportedly ready to join Leeds United in the summer transfer window.

A report by TEAMtalk has brought good news for Leeds United as they attempt to sign Lois Openda this summer. The struggling Juventus attacker is ready to join the West Yorkshire outfit in the upcoming transfer window, and the latest update has revealed that the 26-year-old will receive “a significant salary” if he moves to Elland Road.

While other Premier League clubs have also shown interest in Openda, those suitors, namely Coventry City and Bournemouth, have fallen behind Leeds United in the battle for his signature. The Liege native is also a target for Fenerbahce and RC Lens. However, with the Whites ramping up their efforts to sign the player, a move to Elland Road is on the cards.

Lois Openda and his Serie A woes

Lois Openda has hit a brick wall since joining Juventus from RB Leipzig last summer. The Italian outfit initially signed the 26-year-old on loan while agreeing to a conditional purchase obligation clause worth €40-46 million, hoping he would carry his splendid form for the Bundesliga club to the Allianz Stadium. However, he has struggled to make his mark this season, particularly under Luciano Spalletti.

Openda has managed only 997 minutes of game time in 34 appearances thus far for Juventus while chipping in with just two goals. Despite his struggles, the 33-cap Belgian international retains popularity in the market, with Leeds United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Why do Leeds United want Lois Openda?

Leeds United’s interest in Lois Openda is understandable. While the West Yorkshire outfit signed multiple strikers last summer, Lukas Nmecha has only impressed in fits and starts. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been impressive, but he needs a reliable partner in the final third.

Additionally, recent reports have linked Joel Piroe with a move away from Leeds United. So, the West Yorkshire outfit must dip into the market for a striker again as Daniel Farke aims to shrug off the infamous second-season syndrome and retain his team’s Premier League status next term.

With Openda ready to join Leeds United, a summer move to Elland Road may be on the cards. However, it is unclear how much Juventus will demand to part ways with the 26-year-old Belgian striker. The Bianconeri will not want to make a significant loss on their investment despite his poor form.