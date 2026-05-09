Leeds United front-runners to sign Lois Openda amid Coventry City battle

Leeds United are leading Coventry City in the race for unwanted Juventus striker Lois Openda, with a loan-to-buy approach being planned.

Lois Openda could be headed to the Premier League ahead of the summer, as Leeds United and newcomers Coventry City are in the mix. As per Football Insider, the Elland Road outfit are leading the race for the Belgian attacker, who is not expected to feature in Juventus’ plans moving forward.

Juventus came in for a lot of criticism for the structure of their deal for attacker Lois Openda. The idea of signing the Belgian on loan last summer seemed like a smart move, given the attacker had scored 41 goals and assisted 14 times in 90 appearances for RB Leipzig, but he has been a shadow of that player over in Turin.

Juventus had agreed a buy option with Leipzig in the region of €35 million, with one of the conditions being Juventus’ table position. Surprisingly, the Bianconeri agreed to trigger the buy option if they were to finish 10th or higher, meaning they have no choice but to sign him permanently, even though he does not feature in Luciano Spalletti’s plans moving forward.

Juventus are already looking to sell him, with Leeds United being interested in the Belgian attacker ahead of the summer. They are not alone in the race, as Premier League newcomers Coventry City are also interested in exploring a move for the 26-year-old, but they are behind the Elland Road outfit in the race.

The stability over at Leeds United is a big factor, as well as the suggestions that the club are willing to pay important wages to the striker. This could be a big pulling card that Daniel Farke’s side could bring to the table, as they are planning a loan-to-buy approach for the Belgian.

Lois Openda to Leeds United?

Leeds United are hoping to convince Juventus to allow Openda to move on loan with a buy option of some sort. One goal each in Serie A and the Champions League is hardly convincing for any club to take the risk, especially with the Bianconeri looking to recoup most of the money they paid to bring the striker in.

Hence, the 26-year-old could move to England, and specifically to Leeds United, on a loan agreement of sorts. It remains to be seen what kind of deal both teams come to terms with, as the Belgian is surely out of Juventus’ plans moving ahead.