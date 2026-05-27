Everton table €40 million bid to sign Alexander Sorloth

Everton are ready to fork out €40 million on established La Liga striker Alexander Sorloth as David Moyes looks to improve his frontline.

David Moyes will enter the summer market with the intention of landing a new striker to strengthen his attack. There have been many names mentioned in media reports over the last few months, and now Fichajes states that Alexander Sorloth is a target for the Toffees, who are ready to spend €40 million to sign the Norwegian.

David Moyes wants0 to keep improving his squad in the summer with a view to pushing for a European place next season. The Toffees were in contention for continental football for long periods this term, but ultimately fell short. A lack of consistent goalscoring, as well as defensive lapses, might have been key reasons, and the manager is eager to address both areas.

Alexander Sorloth is the latest name mentioned as a target for Everton ahead of the summer. The report states that the Toffees are prepared to spend €40 million for the Norwegian striker, who may be open to leaving Atletico Madrid following his inability to secure a regular starting spot under Diego Simeone.

Are Atletico Madrid open to selling?

Atletico Madrid could open the door to selling Sorloth despite his 20-goal season. The 30-year-old’s departure would free up wages and allow Simeone’s side additional funds to reinvest in their squad, meaning they could consider Everton’s proposal seriously.

Aston Villa were linked with Sorloth recently, and with Everton now in the mix, there is a strong possibility of the Norwegian returning to England. While it would involve leaving a Champions League side for one without continental football, the opportunity to secure a key role could influence the player’s decision.

Are Everton targeting other striker options?

Sorloth is not the only name on Everton’s list, with several others mentioned in recent reports. These links consistently point toward a physical striker, which appears to be Moyes’s preference as he looks for competition for players like Beto and Thierno Barry.

Also Read: The Hard Tackle’s Premier League Team of the Season 2025/26

Fulham’s Raul Jimenez has been linked, while there have also been rumours of interest in Tottenham’s Richarlison. SC Freiburg star Igor Matanovic was identified as a target earlier, and all these names fit the profile of a strong physical presence that Moyes wants in his frontline. As for Sorloth, only time will tell whether Everton are serious about signing the Norwegian from Atletico Madrid.