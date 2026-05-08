Everton in transfer tussle to sign Raul Jimenez from Fulham

Everton will reportedly look to sign 35-year-old Fulham striker Raul Jimenez in a Bosman move in the summer transfer window.

According to an update by Mexican journalist Christian Vaquero, Raul Jimenez is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in the coming months and have set their sights on the 35-year-old Fulham forward.

Everton will not be alone in the battle for Jimenez’s signature, as he is also a target for Club America. Both clubs are closely monitoring the veteran striker’s contract situation, hoping to secure a Bosman move this summer. However, with Fulham keen on tying the player to a new contract, his suitors must play the waiting game.

Raul Jimenez and his resurgence at Fulham

Raul Jimenez has established himself as one of the most underrated strikers in the Premier League since joining Fulham from Wolverhampton Wanderers in July 2023. While the experienced attacker was already in the English top flight for half a decade, he has unlocked new facets in his game during his spell with the West London club.

The 35-year-old has also shrugged off the effects of his head injury, which hampered him towards the end of his spell with the Black Country outfit. Jimenez initially shared game time with Rodrigo Muniz, but he has become the undisputed first-choice striker for Fulham in the last 12 months.

The 125-cap Mexican international has been impressive this season, amassing ten goals and three assists in 41 appearances across all competitions. Jimenez has been one of the most prolific strikers in the Premier League this season. However, with the player entering the final few months of his contract, the situation has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, including Everton.

What next?

Everton’s interest in Raul Jimenez is understandable. The Toffees are scouring the market for a striker, as they want an upgrade on Beto and Thierno Barry, particularly if they secure European qualification. While both attackers have impressed in fits and starts, they have not been as consistent as David Moyes would have liked.

Several candidates, including Ayase Ueda, have thus emerged on Everton’s wishlist, with Jimenez also a viable target. While the Mexican striker will only be a short-term solution in the final third, he can be a top-class addition to the Merseyside club’s offensive unit.

However, with Fulham eager to tie Jimenez to a new contract, Everton and Club America must bide their time in the battle for his signature. The final decision will rest with the 35-year-old attacker, and it will not be surprising to see him stay at Craven Cottage.