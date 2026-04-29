Everton, Leeds United, Tottenham vying for Ayase Ueda

Everton, Leeds United, and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing 38-cap Japanese international striker Ayase Ueda from Feyenoord in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Everton, Leeds United, and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Ayase Ueda. The three Premier League clubs are eager to bolster their offensive units by signing a proven striker ahead of the 2026/27 season. They have extensively scouted the 27-year-old striker and conducted comprehensive background work on him during the 2025/26 campaign.

How has Ayase Ueda fared since his Feyenoord transfer?

Ayase Ueda has finally become a pivotal figure for Feyenoord this season after a difficult adaptation period at the Eredivisie club. Feyenoord paid a club-record fee worth €10 million to sign the Japanese striker in August 2023, but he managed only 12 goals across his first two campaigns. His early struggles raised questions about his ability to perform in European football, but a dramatic turnaround has silenced those doubters.

The 27-year-old has transformed his trajectory this season, accumulating 26 goals and two assists in 38 appearances across all competitions. This represents a striking improvement that has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with a move to the Premier League increasingly likely as Everton, Leeds United, and Tottenham Hotspur position themselves as prospective suitors for his signature.

Premier League switch on the cards?

Everton will prioritise signing a striker in the upcoming transfer window to address inconsistency in their attacking line. While Beto has impressed recently and Thierno Barry arrived with promise, neither has established themselves as the undisputed first-choice striker. With European aspirations driving their ambitions, the Toffees require a prolific, consistent finisher capable of delivering double-digit goal tallies. Ueda’s scoring explosion makes him precisely the profile they are targeting, alongside other candidates including Liam Delap.

Leeds United’s interest in Ayase Ueda aligns strategically with their tactical requirements. While Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Lukas Nmecha, and Noah Okafor have shown flashes of quality, manager Daniel Farke operates a two-striker system that demands reliable productivity from both positions. Ueda’s recent form provides the consistency and goal output Farke needs as a dependable second striker alongside his primary option.

For Tottenham Hotspur, striker recruitment has become urgent. Randal Kolo Muani will not complete a permanent move to the North London club after his loan spell concludes, meaning Antonio Conte must plan for his departure. Additionally, Dominic Solanke’s injury struggles since arriving from Bournemouth have compromised their attacking stability, with another setback this week leaving Spurs dependent on a reinforcement. Ueda offers an alternative to Roberto De Zerbi’s injury-prone frontline.

Beyond the three Premier League heavyweights, Brighton & Hove Albion have also actively scouted the 27-year-old Japanese international this season, intensifying competition for his signature. With multiple elite clubs tracking his availability and Feyenoord unlikely to resist a substantial offer, a Premier League move appears increasingly probable for Ueda as he enters his prime years.