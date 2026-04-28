Everton interested in Liam Delap, player wants Chelsea stay

Everton will reportedly seek Liam Delap transfer from Chelsea, but the English striker wants to fight for his future at Stamford Bridge.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Chelsea striker Liam Delap is the subject of transfer interest from Everton. The Toffees are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a centre-forward ahead of summer 2026, and they have identified the 23-year-old as one of their three primary options for the position.

Yet a separate report by Daily Telegraph has complicated matters for Everton. The update reveals that the Englishman wants to “stay and fight” for his Chelsea career. Unless the Blues force Delap out this summer, the Merseyside club’s pursuit of a Liam Delap transfer appears unlikely to succeed.

Delap’s struggles at Chelsea After £30m move

Liam Delap has struggled significantly since joining Chelsea from Ipswich Town in a £30 million deal last summer. The 23-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge amid considerable optimism after the West London club secured his services at a reportedly cost-effective rate. However, persistent fitness issues have undermined his debut campaign.

When available, Delap has been forced to operate behind Joao Pedro in the Chelsea pecking order. The English striker has accumulated only 1,761 minutes across 43 appearances for Chelsea this season, contributing three goals and five assists. By comparison, elite Premier League strikers typically accumulate 2,500+ minutes annually, indicating severe underutilisation. Despite these struggles, Delap’s market value remains respectable, with multiple clubs monitoring his availability ahead of the summer transfer window.

Premier League move between rivals on the cards?

Everton previously targeted Liam Delap from Ipswich Town last summer before his Chelsea move. That pursuit failed to materialise, yet renewed interest is understandable given Everton’s striker inconsistency in the 2025/26 season. While Beto has impressed recently, Thierno Barry’s stock has plummeted, reducing him to backup status for the Merseyside outfit.

Multiple strikers have emerged on Everton’s radar, with Delap positioned as a top summer target. The latest reports confirm the 23-year-old Englishman ranks among the Toffees’ primary striker priorities for the off-season.

Delap’s stated commitment to his Chelsea future, however, leaves Everton searching for alternatives. The TEAMtalk report indicates Santiago Castro and Troy Parrott also feature prominently on Everton’s wishlist, offering viable backup options should a Delap transfer fail to materialise in summer 2026.