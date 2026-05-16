Nick Woltemade working on Newcastle United exit as Borussia Dortmund plot move

Borussia Dortmund will look to sign Newcastle United’s wantaway attacker Nick Woltemade this summer.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Nick Woltemade is looking to part ways with Newcastle United ahead of the 2026/27 season. The German international is not pleased with how his debut campaign at St. James’ Park has unfolded, and he is actively exploring a move away from England, which is a massive boost for Borussia Dortmund, who are keen on signing him.

Following an impressive rise at VfB Stuttgart, the Magpies forked out close to £70 million to sign Woltemade. The 24-year-old was brought in to help cope with the departure of Alexander Isak, who successfully forced a move to Liverpool last summer. Unfortunately, the German international has not had the desired impact at the Premier League club.

While he has 10 goals and five assists in 49 outings, he has not lived up to the expectations. On top of that, Woltemade has grown increasingly frustrated with life on Tyneside. He wants to return to mainland Europe, and the Magpies might be forced to sanction a loan departure in the summer, as they are unlikely to recover the entire amount they paid 12 months back.

Injuries and tactical demands forced Eddie Howe to use him as a number nine, which is not really his strong suit. He has become an unhappy figure behind the scenes, having started just one out of their last four games. Concerns are growing over his role and whether he is an ideal fit for their project going forward.

Borussia Dortmund considering Woltemade move

As a result, he is exploring his options and might prefer a move outside of England. Borussia Dortmund have emerged as an ideal destination for the 24-year-old. Star striker Serhou Guirassy has been heavily linked with a move away, and Woltemade could take his place in their squad.

With Julian Brandt leaving at the end of the season, they need a versatile forward like Woltemade in their ranks, as he is equally effective in a number ten role. Not only is he clinical in the final third, but the 24-year-old is also exceptional on the ball and loves creating for those around him.

Newcastle United are not actively looking to cash in on him and would be happy if he eventually decides to stay. However, as things stand, there are a number of clubs that want him.