Bayern Munich set to be priced out of Nick Woltemade move

Bayern Munich may have to look away from a summer move for 24-year-old Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade due to the Tyneside outfit’s high valuation.

According to a report by Football Insider, Newcastle United attacker Nick Woltemade is the subject of interest from Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga champions are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in the summer transfer window and have set their sights on the disgruntled 24-year-old forward.

However, the latest report has brought bad news for Bayern Munich, as Newcastle United will not consider a cut-price bid to part ways with the Bremen native in the upcoming transfer window after investing £69 million in him last year. That will price Bayern Munich out of a deal for Woltemade.

How has Nick Woltemade fared at Newcastle United?

Nick Woltemade has endured a frustrating journey since joining Newcastle United from VfB Stuttgart in a deal worth £69 million last summer. While the 24-year-old was hot off the blocks at St. James’ Park, he has struggled in recent months, barely finding the back of the net in his outings in 2026.

The German international has still managed a decent tally of ten goals and five assists in 48 appearances across all competitions for Newcastle United thus far. However, Woltemade’s recent struggles have created widespread speculation surrounding his future. Despite the woes, the player’s stock remains high, with reports linking him with Bayern Munich.

Bundesliga return on the horizon?

Widespread reports also linked Nick Woltemade with Bayern Munich last summer, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest makes sense, as Harry Kane is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. While recent reports have suggested a new deal may be on the cards for the former Tottenham Hotspur talisman, his advancing age cannot be ignored.

So, Bayern Munich must plan for life after the veteran English striker, with Woltemade emerging as a viable target. Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed that the Newcastle United centre-forward is open to joining the Bavarian outfit.

However, with the latest update revealing Newcastle United’s high valuation, Bayern Munich may look elsewhere for a new centre-forward. With recent reports linking the 24-year-old German international with other well-known clubs, including Aston Villa, a return to the Bundesliga may not be on the cards.