Harry Kane set for contract talks with Bayern Munich

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are reportedly set to hold contract discussions with star striker Harry Kane amid his links with Manchester United.

A report by Football Insider has revealed that Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane remains committed to the Bavarian club. The veteran striker is poised to hold talks with Die Roten over a new contract after the 2025/26 season, a move that will disappoint his prospective suitors ahead of the summer transfer window. Manchester United are among the clubs keen to secure his signature.

The Englishman has attracted interest from Manchester United, who are eager to reinforce their attacking line by signing a productive centre-forward in the upcoming transfer window. However, with Kane and Bayern Munich prepared to enter contract negotiations, the English giants will need to identify alternative targets for their striker search.

A life-changing move

Harry Kane has elevated his status as one of the world’s elite players since joining Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur in August 2023. The 32-year-old has finally conquered his trophy drought, winning the Bundesliga title in consecutive seasons with Die Roten.

Kane has been instrumental in the ongoing campaign, amassing 54 goals and seven assists in 47 appearances across all competitions, a scoring rate of 1.15 goals per game that demonstrates remarkable consistency.

However, his long-term future at the Allianz Arena has been questioned due to uncertainty surrounding his release clause. With Kane entering the final 12 months of his contract in the coming weeks, several high-profile clubs, including Manchester United, have intensified their interest.

Can Manchester United seal Harry Kane transfer?

Harry Kane has been a long-standing target for Manchester United, with the club considering his acquisition before signing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. The continued pursuit makes strategic sense, as Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have no future at Old Trafford. So, even though Benjamin Sesko has also developed well following his initial adjustment period, they can do with another striker.

Acquiring Kane would represent a significant market opportunity, offering Manchester United a short-term solution in the final third while providing invaluable mentorship to their younger strikers. The former Tottenham talisman’s presence in the dressing room could accelerate Sesko’s development, allowing him to learn the nuances of elite-level football from one of the game’s greatest striker.

However, while Kane has remained an appealing prospect for Manchester United and other elite clubs, a deal will not materialise. The 32-year-old Englishman has reiterated his commitment to Bayern Munich time and again. With the two parties preparing to engage in contract discussions, Manchester United must redirect their focus toward alternative strikers.