Tottenham in transfer tussle to sign Serhou Guirassy

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly look to sign 30-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy this summer.

According to a report by Fussball Daten, Serhou Guirassy is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 30-year-old Borussia Dortmund centre-forward.

However, Tottenham will not be alone in the battle for the Arles native, as AC Milan, Juventus, and Fenerbahce are also vying for his signature. The Serie A giants, in particular, are ready to submit an enticing contract offer to turn Guirassy’s head, and they are “preparing a wage package of €5-6 million per year” to tempt him.

Serhou Guirassy and his stable Borussia Dortmund career

Serhou Guirassy has established himself as one of the most dependable strikers in the Bundesliga since joining Borussia Dortmund from VfB Stuttgart in July 2024. The 30-year-old arrived at Signal Iduna Park with sizeable expectations after his exploits with Die Schwaben, and he has lived up to the billing in the last two seasons.

The Guinean international has scored 21 goals and provided six assists in 45 appearances across all competitions thus far in the 2025/26 season. Guirassy’s consistency has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs looking for a striker, with Tottenham Hotspur among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Tottenham and the need for a striker

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Serhou Guirassy is understandable. The Lilywhites are scouring the market for a striker, as Randal Kolo Muani will return to Paris Saint-Germain after an unsuccessful and unproductive stint with the North London club, which has yielded only five goals and four assists thus far.

Additionally, Dominic Solanke has struggled with fitness issues throughout his spell at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and he is currently in the treatment room with a season-ending hamstring injury. Several candidates, including Karl Etta Eyong, have thus emerged on Tottenham’s wishlist, with Guirassy also a viable target.

The 30-year-old Guinean international will only be a short-term solution due to his age profile. However, he brings a guaranteed output that the struggling English giants have been craving for in recent seasons. At the same time, they should be wary about the interest from the Serie A clubs, considering they are preparing contract offers to win the battle for his signature.