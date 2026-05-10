Tottenham eyeing summer move for Etta Eyong

Tottenham are reportedly eyeing a move for Etta Eyong in the summer, as Roberto De Zerbi eyes a strong signing to improve his attack.

Etta Eyong continues to attract attention in the market, as Tottenham are now expected to pursue the striker in the summer, as per Fichajes. The Cameroonian striker is widely expected to leave relegation-threatened La Liga club Levante, with a €30 million release clause likely to make things easy for suitors.

Etta Eyong made a tremendous impression early in the season, when he was among the goals consistently in La Liga’s first ten games. Back then, he played three times for Villarreal before moving to Levante, where he continued his goalscoring form.

That alone was enough to attract plenty of attention ahead of January, and while none of the reported suitors came forward with an offer, there is a strong chance of a summer departure. Back in January, as Ben Jacobs reported, Levante were pressurising the striker to join Russian side CSKA Moscow, something the player refused.

The 22-year-old is angling for a move to one of the European heavyweights, as Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid have all shown interest to some degree. Tottenham are also in the mix, and it appears Roberto De Zerbi’s relegation-fighting side are ready to make their move for the African attacker.

The €30 million release clause in the player’s contract might also offer a straightforward path to signing him. There may also be the element of holding discussions to break down the fee in instalments, which could see Tottenham pay slightly more to secure favourable terms for the deal.

Why are Tottenham chasing Etta Eyong?

Tottenham are expecting changes to their frontline, as Randal Kolo Muani might leave, while there are significant doubts over Richarlison’s future. The latter has attracted Everton’s interest ahead of the summer, while De Zerbi will also assess the injury issues surrounding Dominic Solanke, meaning a new striker will be needed to build depth and competition.

Signing someone as physical as Eyong might add to that depth and competition, but Spurs may have to look into a peculiar issue with the striker. Since scoring five goals in his first seven games for Levante, with the last of those coming at the end of October, the Cameroonian went the rest of the season without scoring, until Saturday, when he netted to boost Levante’s relegation fight. This is a concern Spurs must look into, as they would need someone who scores with regularity.