Everton considering summer move for Richarlison

Everton will reportedly look to re-sign 28-year-old Brazilian international Richarlison from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

Richarlison has emerged as Tottenham’s standout performer this season with nine goals and four assists in the Premier League, yet uncertainty surrounds his future at the club.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, the Tottenham Hotspur attacker is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the upcoming transfer window, and they are ready to re-sign the 28-year-old forward.

The latest update has also revealed the player’s stance on returning to the Merseyside club, as the opportunity to rejoin them is a “dream” scenario for him. A deal is highly likely, and the possibility of a reunion will increase if Tottenham encounters financial or competitive difficulties in the transfer market.

Richarlison Transfer to Tottenham: The story so far

Richarlison has experienced mixed fortunes since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Everton in a deal worth £60 million in July 2022. The 28-year-old was among the best attackers in the Premier League when he moved to the North London club. However, he struggled with consistency and injury setbacks for much of his Tottenham spell, though he has shown marked improvement under Thomas Frank in recent months.

The Brazilian attacker is Tottenham’s top scorer in the Premier League this season, having accumulated nine goals and four assists in the top flight, making him a rare bright spot for the North London club. This resurgence demonstrates his quality, yet the player faces an uncertain future at the club ahead of the summer, with Everton ready to explore a move to re-sign him in the coming months.

Merseyside homecoming soon?

Everton wanted to re-sign Richarlison last summer, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest makes sense, as the Toffees are scouring the market for a top-class attacker. With Beto and Thierno Barry delivering inconsistent performances this season, David Moyes can certainly benefit from adding another proven striker to his ranks.

Additionally, the Tottenham attacker can be a solid option for the wide attacking positions, providing competition to options like Jack Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye. The 28-year-old re-emerged as a target for Everton a few months ago, with the Merseyside club exploring a possible summer move after briefly considering a January approach.

With Tottenham navigating a challenging season, a significant squad overhaul may occur this summer. Losing their top scorer would represent a significant blow, yet Everton will hope to capitalise on Richarlison’s desire to return to Merseyside and complete a reunion with the club where he established himself as a Premier League talent.