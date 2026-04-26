Randal Kolo Muani increasingly likely to rejoin Juventus amid Liverpool links

Randal Kolo Muani is reportedly increasingly likely to rejoin Juventus as Liverpool face a setback in their pursuit of the PSG misfit.

Kolo Muani could be leaning towards returning to Juventus next season, as Liverpool may face frustration in their efforts to sign the French striker. According to Football Insider, the 27-year-old is favouring a return to the Turin giants, who are expected to make a fresh move for the PSG flop, which could derail Liverpool’s plans.

Kolo Muani was brought to Tottenham last summer as the North Londoners sought a quality option on loan without permanent commitments. His arrival followed failed negotiations between Juventus and parent club PSG, prompting him to pursue a Premier League opportunity with Spurs instead.

However, the campaign has proven disappointing. The French attacker has managed just five goals across 37 appearances in all competitions, a concerning return for a forward of his profile. Spurs have also emerged as surprise relegation contenders, and they have ruled out making the move permanent.

Liverpool had shown interest in Kolo Muani following the long-term injury to Hugo Ekitike, an absence expected to extend beyond a year. The Reds viewed him as a potential replacement for their injured compatriot and were keen to explore a deal. Their interest has been confirmed by Football Insider.

Yet the striker appears poised to favour a Juventus return instead. Recent reports indicate his willingness to rejoin the Serie A side in the close season. Juventus are now expected to open formal talks with PSG for the Frenchman, with a deal increasingly likely given the player’s eagerness to make the transfer happen.

Juventus Target Kolo Muani as Liverpool Fade

Juventus signed two new strikers last summer in Jonathan David (8 goals this season) and Lois Openda (2 goals), yet neither has made a convincing impact, raising the possibility that one or both could depart in the summer. This has prompted the Turin club to return to the market for attacking reinforcement, particularly amid uncertainty surrounding Dusan Vlahovic’s long-term future at the club.

Pursuing Kolo Muani makes tactical sense, as he demonstrated capability during his loan spell in the second half of last season. There exists familiarity between player and club, positioning Juventus ahead of competitors like Liverpool in the race for the PSG misfit. His experience in Italian football and prior knowledge of the Juventus system could prove advantageous as the club seeks to bolster their forward line.