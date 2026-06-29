Lille want to keep Ayyoub Bouaddi on loan if they sell him

Ligue 1 club LOSC Lille will attempt to keep 18-year-old Moroccan international Ayyoub Bouaddi for another season even if they agree to sell him.

According to an update by reputed French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United are interested in Ayyoub Bouaddi, with Bayern Munich also vying for his signature. LOSC Lille will demand around €80-100 million to part ways with the 18-year-old midfielder while hoping to get him back on loan for the 2026/27 campaign.

The meteoric rise of Ayyoub Bouaddi

Ayyoub Bouaddi has established himself as one of the world’s best young midfielders since breaking into the first-team squad at LOSC Lille. Born in France, the teenage prospect is already a mainstay in the middle of the park for the Ligue 1 club, and his exploits have helped him become a first-choice starter for Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after snubbing France on the international stage.

The 18-year-old has made nearly 100 appearances thus far for Lille, chipping in with four assists. Additionally, Bouaddi has produced impressive performances on his World Cup bow with the Moroccan national team. His progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will Bouaddi stay in Ligue 1 or move to the Premier League?

Manchester City may pursue another midfielder in the coming weeks, even though Elliot Anderson is on the cusp of arriving from Nottingham Forest. The eagerness to do so is intriguing, as Enzo Maresca, newly installed as the Manchester City head coach, has several midfielders in his squad. However, if Rodri leaves and Nico Gonzalez continues to struggle for regular game time, Bouaddi can be a viable target.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s interest in Ayyoub Bouaddi makes sense. While they signed multiple midfielders last summer, recent reports have claimed that the North London club may sell Christian Norgaard soon. Additionally, Mikel Arteta’s selection decisions towards the end of the 2025/26 season suggested that Martin Zubimendi is no longer an undisputed first-choice starter.

As for Manchester United, Casemiro has called time on his stint with the Red Devils, while Manuel Ugarte will be unavailable for most of the 2025/26 season due to a long-term knee injury. So, Bouaddi, who has been moulding himself into a holding midfielder, is an appealing target, as he can fill Casemiro’s void at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Fabrice Hawkins has revealed some good news for his suitors, as PSG will not pursue a summer move for the Moroccan international. Whether the Premier League clubs will agree to the €80–100m fee and loan clause remains to be determined.