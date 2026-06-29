Jarrod Bowen tells David Moyes he is open to Everton move

West Ham United attacker Jarrod Bowen is open to joining Everton this summer, having told David Moyes that a deal is possible.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in Jarrod Bowen. However, they have fallen behind Everton in the battle for the West Ham United skipper’s signature, as he will be ready to move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium if the Toffees launch a “serious bid” to secure his services.

How has Jarrod Bowen fared at West Ham United so far?

Jarrod Bowen has been one of the best players in the Premier League since joining West Ham United from Hull City in a deal worth over £20 million in January 2020. The Leominster native hit the ground running in the Premier League, and he has been a talismanic figure for West Ham in the last six years.

The English attacker has made 280 appearances for West Ham thus far, amassing 85 goals and 63 assists. The 29-year-old attacker’s valiant performances kept the East London club’s hopes of remaining in the Premier League before they fell short in the end. However, his stock remains high, with Aston Villa among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League return on the cards?

Tottenham will pursue a productive wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, as they have failed to fill Son Heung-min’s void since the South Korean international called time on his stint at the North London club. Additionally, Richarlison faces an uncertain future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s interest in Jarrod Bowen makes sense. The Villans are desperate for a wide attacking solution due to the growing over-dependence on Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins in the final third. With Jadon Sancho leaving after the end of his loan spell and Leon Bailey facing an uncertain future at Villa Park, they also have a personnel issue brewing. Additionally, Rogers’s long-term future is uncertain amid his links with Premier League giants.

As for Everton, the Toffees desperately need a productive attacker after no player managed double-figure Premier League goals in their 2025/26 campaign, leaving them short of the attacking depth needed to challenge for European qualification. Additionally, they are worried about Iliman Ndiaye’s long-term future amid his links, with recent reports suggesting a summer departure may be on the cards.

However, with West Ham reportedly hesitant to sell Bowen, the path forward depends on persuading the attacker to agitate for a move. With the Englishman open to joining Everton, they have some leverage ahead of negotiations with West Ham.