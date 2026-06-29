Sunderland reject Chelsea bid for Granit Xhaka, refusing to sell

Chelsea’s £8 million bid for Granit Xhaka was rejected by Sunderland, who have told the Blues the 33-year-old Swiss midfielder is not for sale.

According to a report by Sky Sports journalists Dharmesh Sheth, Kaveh Solhekol, and Keith Downie, Chelsea submitted a bid worth £8 million to sign Granit Xhaka from Sunderland in the ongoing transfer window. While the Black Cats are aware of the veteran midfielder’s desire to reunite with Xabi Alonso and play for the West London club, they will not part ways with him anytime soon.

The Blues are hesitant to pay more than £8 million, and that offer does not meet the Wearside club’s valuation. Per David Ornstein on The Athletic, Sunderland’s response has been more curt, as they have “deemed it to be unacceptable and regard the approach as lacking respect” for the player and them. So, a summer deal appears unlikely.

How has Granit Xhaka fared since returning to the Premier League?

Granit Xhaka has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League since joining Sunderland from Bayer Leverkusen in a surprise deal last summer. The 33-year-old returned to the Premier League after an excellent stint in the Bundesliga. The move has worked well for both parties, as the former Arsenal captain’s leadership was one of the reasons the Wearside club qualified for the UEFA Europa League.

The Swiss international was a mainstay in the middle of the park in his debut season with Sunderland, amassing over 3,000 minutes of game time in 36 outings while chipping in with one goal and six assists. His form has attracted interest from several high-profile clubs, with Chelsea among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will Xhaka return to London anytime soon?

Chelsea’s interest in Granit Xhaka is somewhat baffling, yet understandable. The Blues are scouring the market for a versatile midfielder, as they are concerned about Enzo Fernandez’s long-term future amid his links with Real Madrid. Recent reports have claimed that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has an agreement on personal terms with the Spanish giants.

The Argentine midfielder’s departure will create a leadership void in the middle of the park, forcing Chelsea to return to the market for a midfielder who is also a proven leader. Several top-notch candidates, including Fabian Ruiz, have thus emerged on the West London club’s radar, with Xhaka also a viable target.

Xhaka’s passing range, leadership and combativeness, proven across his Premier League and Bundesliga stints, would fill Chelsea’s void and introduce an added layer of gameplay into the middle. The Swiss midfielder is pushing to join Chelsea, as he wants to play under Xabi Alonso again. However, with Sunderland determined to hold on to the veteran midfielder, a deal may not materialise.