Sunderland unwilling to sell Granit Xhaka, player wants Chelsea move

Sunderland’s stance on skipper Granit Xhaka could lead to frustration at Chelsea, with Xabi Alonso eager to reunite with the midfielder.

Sunderland are not willing to let Granit Xhaka leave easily. Chelsea and manager Xabi Alonso are pushing hard to land the Swiss midfielder, per Ben Jacobs, but the Black Cats’ refusal to budge on valuation may derail the move.

Sunderland are unwilling to sell the veteran midfielder amid Chelsea’s surprise interest, with Xabi Alonso pushing to reunite with his former Bayer Leverkusen player. As per Ben Jacobs, the club made this stance clear on Saturday via X. The links have come with reports that the Swiss international is eager to reunite with Alonso, and personal terms have reportedly been agreed, clearing the path for direct negotiations on a fee.

Chelsea’s heavy youth investment has drawn criticism for limiting immediate competitiveness, which continues to prevent them from challenging their main rivals for important titles. At 34, Xhaka offers no long-term resale value.

Yet his composure and leadership, proven during Leverkusen’s unbeaten 2023/24 season, address a critical gap in Chelsea’s midfield. Alonso decided to bring him from Arsenal back in 2023, which worked wonders as Die Werkself clinched their first-ever Bundesliga title.

Sunderland’s valuation remains the key hurdle

Sunderland are reluctant to lose Xhaka in what could be one of the most important seasons in the club’s history. However, there is a feeling they might be open to selling for a certain price, which remains unclear. The reluctance to budge from their stance on a sale itself might be linked to what Chelsea may have offered in informal conversations, without making an official bid.

The standoff now hinges on Sunderland’s valuation and whether Chelsea will match it. If not, the Blues may pivot to alternatives, while the Black Cats risk losing their captain to a rival suitor. Ahead of a season with European competition, retaining Xhaka and his experience is key for the Wearside outfit.

Xhaka’s proven track record with Alonso

There is value in bringing in a player for the short to medium-term for Chelsea, but Sunderland pose a significant problem in this pursuit. The Black Cats made a surprise signing of the Swiss star last summer on a three-year deal, paying around €20 million, and Xhaka has instantly gone on to improve their fortunes.

From being considered one of the favourites for relegation, the midfielder not only led the team to a top-ten finish but also to qualification for the UEFA Europa League. Alonso has been looking for an experienced midfielder, with recent reports linking them with PSG’s Fabian Ruiz.

With Xhaka, Alonso has a familiar option with an established rapport, and per Fabrizio Romano, the Swiss midfielder is willing to push for the move.