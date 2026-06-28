Granit Xhaka agrees personal terms with Chelsea, deal in works

Chelsea will look to sign 33-year-old Swiss international Granit Xhaka from fellow Premier League club Sunderland this summer.

According to an update by reputed German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Granit Xhaka is the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 33-year-old Sunderland midfielder.

Per Plettenberg, Xabi Alonso is the driving force behind the West London club’s move for the veteran midfielder, with the two parties already striking an agreement on personal terms. Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has revealed Xhaka’s intention behind his desire to join Chelsea, as he wants to reunite with Alonso and return to London.

How has Granit Xhaka fared since returning to the Premier League?

Granit Xhaka has been exceptional since joining Sunderland from Bayer Leverkusen in a surprise deal last summer. The 33-year-old returned to the Premier League at the peak of his powers after an exceptional stint in the Bundesliga. The Wearside club’s decision has proven justified, as the former Arsenal captain’s leadership was one of the catalysts in a historic campaign for Regis Le Bris’s team.

The 149-cap Swiss international, who has also scored 18 goals for Switzerland, was a mainstay in the middle of the park for Sunderland, amassing over 3,000 minutes of game time in 36 outings while chipping in with one goal and six assists. His contribution played his part in the Black Cats securing a top-eight finish and clinching European qualification.

What next for Xhaka?

Sunderland and Xhaka’s exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, and Chelsea’s interest is somewhat perplexing, yet understandable. The Blues are concerned about Enzo Fernandez’s long-term future, with the Argentine international already having an agreement on personal terms with Real Madrid.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner’s departure will create a leadership void in the middle of the park, forcing Chelsea to return to the market for a midfielder. Several top-notch candidates, including Manu Kone, have thus emerged on the West London club’s wishlist, with Xhaka also a viable target.

Xhaka’s midfield range and leadership, proven across his Bundesliga stint and Sunderland tenure, would fill Chelsea’s void and inject proven creativity into the middle. Meanwhile, Florian Plettenberg has also revealed that Sunderland will likely demand a similar fee to the one they paid to sign the Swiss midfielder last summer, reportedly worth €20 million.