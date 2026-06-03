Enzo Fernandez agrees personal terms with Real Madrid

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is one step closer to joining Real Madrid after striking an agreement with Los Blancos on personal terms.

According to a report by Miguel Serrano via MARCA, while Enzo Fernandez and Real Madrid have an agreement, the Spanish giants have yet to come to a common ground with Chelsea. However, they will attempt to hash out a deal with the West London club when the two parties hold direct talks ahead of the summer transfer window.

Serrano said, “They have reached an agreement with Enzo Fernandez. The deal Real Madrid has reached is not a transfer agreement with Chelsea, but a deal made with Enzo, his agent Javier Pastore, and Real Madrid for him to become a Real Madrid player after the World Cup. That agreement doesn’t mean he’s definitely going to play for Real Madrid; it depends on whether the negotiations between Real Madrid and Chelsea are successful. We’ll have to see how much money Real Madrid is willing to offer and how low Chelsea is willing to go.”

How has Enzo Fernandez fared at Chelsea so far?

Enzo Fernandez has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League since joining Chelsea from SL Benfica in a big-money move in January 2023. While the 25-year-old endured teething problems at Chelsea, he has become a mainstay at the West London club.

The Argentine international has been exceptional in the 2025/26 season, scoring 15 goals and providing seven assists in 54 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, Fernandez’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile European clubs. Real Madrid will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Will Fernandez leave Chelsea soon?

Real Madrid’s interest in Enzo Fernandez makes sense. The Spanish giants are scouring the market for a versatile midfielder heading into the summer transfer window, as they have struggled for productivity since Luka Modric and Toni Kroos ended their spells at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Several candidates have thus emerged on Real Madrid’s wishlist, with Fernandez also a viable target. Widespread reports have claimed Chelsea will demand a nine-figure sum to part ways with the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner in the summer transfer window. That is the primary sticking point for Los Blancos.

Chelsea’s asking price has forced Real Madrid to reportedly seek a part-exchange deal to sign the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. The Merengues may pursue that arrangement when club-to-club talks with the West London outfit resume. However, with Fernandez ready to move to the Santiago Bernabeu, the Spanish giants have an additional leverage in negotiations.