Chelsea join Arsenal in Manu Kone race

Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea are set to battle Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal for French international Manu Kone’s signature.

Chelsea have entered the race to sign AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone, setting up a transfer battle with Arsenal for one of France’s most highly-rated midfielders, according to Il Messaggero. The 25-year-old is currently representing his country at the FIFA World Cup, but speculation surrounding his club future continues to gather momentum.

Roma’s financial situation has placed several players under the spotlight, and Kone is now emerging as one of the most sought-after names on the market. Arsenal were the first Premier League club to make a serious move for the former Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder.

Reports suggest the Gunners have already held talks with the player’s representatives and reached an agreement on personal terms. However, despite making progress behind the scenes, Mikel Arteta’s side have yet to submit an official bid, even though he would be a massive upgrade on Christian Norgaard, who is likely to leave.

Chelsea’s emergence into the race appears driven by uncertainty surrounding Enzo Fernandez’s future, with Real Madrid continuing to be linked with the Argentine international. Kone has now emerged as a leading candidate on the Blues’ shortlist as they prepare contingency plans.

Roma are understood to value Kone at around €45 million, a figure that could prove attractive to several elite clubs given his age and performances over the past two seasons. The Frenchman has established himself as a key figure in Serie A thanks to his athleticism, ball-carrying ability, and defensive work rate.

Which London club will win the race for Kone?

His performances have also earned him a place in France’s World Cup squad, further enhancing his reputation on the international stage. Chelsea believe Kone possesses the attributes required to thrive in the Premier League, with his ability to drive forward with the ball and contribute defensively suiting the league’s high tempo and intensity.

For Arsenal, Kone remains an attractive option as Arteta looks to strengthen his midfield department ahead of another title challenge. The North London side have been proactive in the market, but Chelsea’s emergence could complicate negotiations and potentially spark a bidding war.

With Roma keen to balance their books before the end of the month, the situation is expected to move quickly in the coming weeks. Arsenal may have established an early advantage through personal terms, but Chelsea’s interest has ensured the race remains competitive. As the midfielder focuses on World Cup duties, two London giants prepare for what could become one of summer’s most intriguing transfer battles.