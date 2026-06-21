Enzo Fernandez verbally agrees five-year deal with Real Madrid

Real Madrid have now taken one step closer to signing Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea by agreeing on personal terms with the player.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, Real Madrid and Chelsea will now open talks to discuss a potential fee for Enzo Fernandez, with personal terms no longer an issue after an agreement on a five-year contract.

The 25-year-old was outstanding for Chelsea in the 2025/26 season, and he was their main source of creativity and goals from the midfield. Fernandez scored 15 times last season and picked up seven assists as well. His ability to drive the team forward, control the tempo of the game and create opportunities for his teammates with his long-range passing was crucial for Chelsea, and his departure would be a huge blow.

However, Chelsea are going through a period of transition, and there is no guarantee they will be able to compete with Arsenal or Manchester City for the Premier League title next season. They finished in the mid-table positions this past season.

Fernandez is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and it is natural for him to be more ambitious and hope to fight for major trophies. Real Madrid will be able to provide him with that opportunity. It is no surprise that he has agreed on personal terms with the Spanish club.

Chelsea will be under pressure to sell Fernandez

If the player is intent on making the move, Chelsea will be under pressure to cash in eventually. They cannot afford to keep a player against his wishes. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can negotiate a deal that benefits them both. Chelsea will aim to recoup a £120 million from his departure. He has a long-term contract with the Blues until 2032.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid were unable to challenge Barcelona for the league title in the last two campaigns, and they will look to bounce back strongly next term. The Merengues know that the midfield is a weakness for them. They have players who are workhorses and defensively solid in the midfield.

However, Los blancos are missing the craft and composure of players like Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Jude Bellingham is more suited to the role of an attacking midfielder, and he needs more freedom in order to express himself properly.

Adding the Argentine international could make a significant difference ahead of club-to-club talks. He will add creativity, control, and drive from the middle of the park. With players like Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde covering him defensively, the Argentine will be able to play an adventurous brand of football. Joining Real Madrid could also elevate his performance.