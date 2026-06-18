Real Madrid set to open talks to sign Enzo Fernandez

Real Madrid are interested in signing 25-year-old Argentine international Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

Enzo Fernandez was exceptional for Chelsea in the 2025/26 season, registering 22 goal contributions. He was one of their main sources of creativity and goals from the middle of the park. Naturally, he is on the radar of top teams.

According to a report by talkSPORT, Jose Mourinho wants to sign the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid can convince Chelsea to sell. They are prepared to open talks with the Premier League club.

We have previously covered reports claiming the player has already agreed on personal terms with Real Madrid. Fernandez has a long-term contract with Chelsea until 2032, according to Transfermarkt, and the Blues are under no pressure to sanction his departure this summer. Real Madrid will have to pay a substantial sum to convince them.

The Merengues have not been able to dominate games in the middle of the park since the departure of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. They need more quality in the midfield, and signing the 2022 World Cup winner would be a step in the right direction. Fernandez is at the peak of his career, and he could be a star for Real Madrid.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are defensive-minded players, and Jude Bellingham is more suited to the role of an attacking midfielder. Using him in central midfield not only limits his impact on the game, but it also leaves Real Madrid without proper control. Fernandez is a metronome who can control the tempo of the game, drive the team forward, create opportunities in transition with his short- and long-range passing, and score goals.

Enzo Fernandez will be attracted to the idea of joining Real Madrid

Meanwhile, the opportunity to play for the biggest club in the world is unsurprisingly exciting for the Argentina midfielder as well. He has consistently shown his quality at Chelsea, and it would be ideal for him to move on and take on a new challenge now. Chelsea will not be able to compete in Europe next season, and Fernandez will feel he deserves to compete at the highest level.

He will not waste their peak years in a transitional project. At Real Madrid, he will be able to fight for trophies immediately. Meanwhile, his departure would be a huge blow for Chelsea. They finished 10th in the league table last season, and losing one of their best players would only weaken them further. They have already sanctioned Marc Cucurella’s departure to Real Madrid. That has perhaps led to suggestions that Xabi Alonso wants to block Fernandez’s exit.