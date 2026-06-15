Xabi Alonso unwilling to sanction Enzo Fernandez sale this summer

Xabi Alonso is eager to keep hold of key midfielder Enzo Fernandez and, if it is within his power, the Spaniard will not sanction a sale

Xabi Alonso will not sanction Enzo Fernandez’s departure from Chelsea if he can prevent it, after the shock exit of Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid on Sunday. Per Football Insider, Alonso is determined to keep his key midfielder and prevent further squad depletion, with the Spanish giants having already signed the left-back for €60 million, including add-ons, as confirmed by David Ornstein on X.

Fernandez has been strongly linked with Real Madrid, and earlier reports suggested he had agreed personal terms with the Spanish giants. When asked about his Chelsea future in April, the Argentine said: “I don’t know. I really like Madrid — it’s similar to Buenos Aires,” signalling his desire for a move despite Alonso’s reluctance.

Can Alonso enforce the block?

The question remains whether Alonso has the authority to enforce it. Per reports, Jose Mourinho wants Fernandez at Real Madrid, and his links with Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konate suggest Real Madrid are working within constraints that may limit their ability to match Chelsea’s asking price.

Manchester City have also reportedly been keen on Fernandez, but the overall picture suggests the midfielder is set on a Madrid move. Chelsea, however, would resist any sale to a direct rival, given Fernandez’s importance throughout the season.

Ben Jacobs on X reaffirmed Fernandez’s eagerness to follow Cucurella to Madrid, but also noted that Chelsea’s asking price stands at £120 million, a figure designed to price out suitors and protect the £109 million investment made in January 2023. Should the Spanish giants negotiate a reduction and Fernandez apply pressure, the situation could shift, but for now the price point remains prohibitive.

Should Real Madrid manage to bring the price down and negotiate with Chelsea over a move, Fernandez may still have the chance to leave. For now, the price point seems exceedingly high, which puts the Spanish giants out of the running, but pressure from the player, his agent, and a push to leave Stamford Bridge might see the situation change moving forward.