Official: Marc Cucurella joins Real Madrid from Chelsea

Marc Cucurella has left Chelsea to join Real Madrid in a deal worth €55 million, signing a long-term contract with the Spanish giants.

An official announcement by Chelsea has revealed that Marc Cucurella is no longer a player for the West London club. The 27-year-old left-back has completed a permanent transfer to Real Madrid, bringing an end to a four-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, an official statement by Real Madrid has revealed more details about the move. The Spaniard will sign a six-year contract that will last until June 30, 2032. More information from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Los Blancos will pay a base fee of €55 million and €5 million in add-ons to seal the summer deal.

How has Marc Cucurella fared at Chelsea?

Marc Cucurella has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best full-backs since joining Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion in August 2022. The Spanish international took some time to get going before becoming a regular at Stamford Bridge, and he has performed at a high level since his second season at the West London club.

Cucurella has made over 150 appearances for Chelsea while contributing nine goals and 13 assists, becoming a cornerstone of the club’s backline. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old defender’s exploits have piqued the attention of top European sides, and his next destination will be Real Madrid.

La Liga adventure beckoning

Marc Cucurella has been on Real Madrid’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest has made sense, as the Merengues have been combing the market for a left-back due to Ferland Mendy’s persistent fitness issues in recent seasons. Additionally, Fran Garcia has struggled for regular game time since rejoining Los Blancos from Rayo Vallecano.

With Alvaro Carreras losing prominence towards the end of the 2025/26 season, Real Madrid needed a left-back alternative to the Spaniard. Cucurella thus emerged as a viable target for the Spanish giants, and they have taken no time to secure his services. The Spaniard’s forward forays will provide a different outlook to Real Madrid’s attacking gameplay, allowing Vinicius Junior to veer infield and create overloads in the central positions.

However, the move has been controversial due to Cucurella’s past association with Barcelona, having graduated from La Masia to become a professional footballer. Interestingly, the 2025/26 La Liga champions were keen on signing the Spanish international, and they must now look elsewhere for a new left-back.