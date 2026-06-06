Hansi Flick pushing Barcelona to sign Marc Cucurella, club ready to sell Alejandro Balde to fund deal

Barcelona are interested in signing Marc Cucurella from Chelsea during the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a return to Spain, and it will be interesting to see if Barcelona can get the deal done. The Chelsea defender could cost around €45-55 million. He has done quite well in the Premier League with Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion. There is no doubt that he could be a star for his former club as well.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is an admirer of the Spanish international, and he is pushing the reigning La Liga champions to get the deal done. the Blaugrana would be prepared to sell Alejandro Balde to finance a deal for the Chelsea defender. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Balde has been linked with a move away from Barcelona in recent months. English clubs, in particular, have shown interest in the young Spaniard, and it remains to be seen whether Barcelona can find a suitable destination. The academy graduate is losing prominence at his boyhood club, and selling him to fund a move for the Chelsea defender could be a masterstroke.

Cucurella could look to move on this summer

Meanwhile, Cucurella has proven himself in England, and the opportunity to move to Spain could be exciting for him. Barcelona will provide him with the platform to compete in the Champions League and fight for major trophies. The Spaniard is likely to be drawn to the idea of returning to his homeland and playing for one of the world’s biggest clubs.

Chelsea are going through a period of transition, and they will not compete in Europe next term. The 27-year-old defender will not want to waste his peak years, and he will want to compete at the highest level. It remains to be seen whether Barcelona can find a way to get that deal done.

The €45-55 million asking price is quite high for the defender, and Barcelona will need to raise funds to afford him, thus explaining the decision to sell Balde. Meanwhile, Chelsea will be desperate to keep their best players so that they can bounce back strongly next season. Losing the Spanish international would be a blow for them.