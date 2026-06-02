Barcelona in contact with Marc Cucurella, face Real Madrid battle

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has contacted the representatives of 27-year-old Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella over a possible summer move.

According to a report by Pol Ballus, Mario Cortegana, and Simon Johnson on The Athletic, Marc Cucurella is the subject of interest from Barcelona. The newly-crowned La Liga champions are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old Chelsea defender.

However, the Catalan giants are not alone in the battle for Cucurella’s signature, as he is also a target for Real Madrid. However, per The Athletic, “it is unclear if they will make a move or have the finances” to land the Spaniard in the summer transfer window. Meanwhile, Manchester City may not pursue his signature, as they do not want a new left-back.

Marc Cucurella and his Chelsea career so far

Marc Cucurella has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best full-backs since joining Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth up to £63 million in August 2022. The Spanish international required an adjustment period before establishing himself as a regular at Stamford Bridge, and he has performed at a high level since his second season at the West London club.

To date, Cucurella has made over 150 appearances for Chelsea while contributing nine goals and 13 assists, becoming a cornerstone of the club’s backline. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old defender’s exploits have piqued the attention of top European sides. Barcelona and Real Madrid will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this summer.

Cucurella Transfer: La Liga return on the cards?

Marc Cucurella has been on Barcelona’s wishlist for an extended period. The continued interest makes tactical sense, even though Hansi Flick has two left-backs in his squad. However, Alejandro Balde has not been consistent enough over the past 12 months, leading to reports that the reigning La Liga champions are concerned about his form and attitude. So, Cucurella is an option worth considering, and Hansi Flick has taken matters into his own hands.

As for Real Madrid, the Spanish giants also hold a long-standing interest in the Spaniard. The Merengues are combing the market for a left-back, as Ferland Mendy has struggled with fitness issues in recent seasons. Additionally, Fran Garcia has struggled for regular game time since rejoining Los Blancos. So, they need a top-class alternative, and Cucurella can provide both defensive solidity and attacking contribution to the Real Madrid squad.

Meanwhile, per The Athletic, Cucurella is also a target for Atletico Madrid, with Los Rojiblancos also establishing contact to begin a summer move. So, a return to La Liga may be on the horizon for the 27-year-old Spanish international. However, it is unclear if Chelsea will be open to Cucurella’s departure, considering his importance to the squad.