Barcelona concerned sabout Alejandro Balde amid sliding form

La Liga champions Barcelona are reportedly concerned about the form and attitude of 22-year-old Spanish left-back Alejandro Balde amid his links with Aston Villa and Manchester United.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Aston Villa and Manchester United are interested in Alejandro Balde. The two Premier League clubs are eager to bolster their defensive units by signing a left-back in the summer transfer window. The latest update has revealed Barcelona’s concerns about Balde’s form and attitude amid his inconsistent performances this season. That may give his suitors hope of a summer move, particularly if the Spaniard’s situation at Camp Nou continues to deteriorate.

How has Alejandro Balde performed as a senior Barcelona player?

Alejandro Balde is one of several academy graduates to have benefited from Barcelona’s never-ending financial issues. Young prospects like Gavi, Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, and Pau Cubarsi have become household names after securing regular game time under Xavi Hernandez and Hansi Flick. Balde also falls in that category, though his development followed a more gradual trajectory than some teammate.

The 22-year-old had to bide his time before becoming the first-choice left-back, but he made significant progress in recent years. Balde has made over 150 appearances for Barcelona while chipping in with three goals and 21 assists, establishing himself as a capable attacking full-back. His development as both a defender and creative outlet earned him international recognition, representing Spain at senior level.

However, recent weeks have seen Balde’s form deteriorate noticeably. His defensive consistency and crossing accuracy have dipped this season compared to previous campaigns, triggering concern within Barcelona’s hierarchy. Despite the recent struggles, the Spanish international’s stock remains high, with several high-profile clubs chasing his signature. Aston Villa and Manchester United are among the prospective suitors vying for his services.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Alejandro Balde has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for an extended period. The continued interest makes tactical sense, as Patrick Dorgu may be transitioning into a winger role this season. With Luke Shaw now in his early 30s and injury-prone, the Red Devils need a long-term replacement. Balde fits that profile, capable of initially sharing game time with Shaw before becoming Manchester United’s first-choice left-back in the long run.

Aston Villa present a different scenario. The West Midlands outfit may prioritise signing a left-back this summer given their squad depth requirements. While Ian Maatsen serves as first-choice, he has demonstrated inconsistency in crucial moments. Lucas Digne, currently 31 years old, is approaching the final stages of his career at elite level. Therefore, Aston Villa can address the position proactively with a young, ambitious talent like Balde.

With Barcelona clearly concerned about Balde’s form and attitude, a summer exit could materialise if circumstances at the club continue worsen. Should his performance not improve under Flick’s system, the Blaugrana may prioritise a sale to raise capital or reduce squad discontent. This transfer saga warrants close monitoring as Aston Villa and Manchester United continue their pursuit of the Catalan club’s struggling left-back.