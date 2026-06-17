Manu Kone agrees personal terms with Arsenal, deal possible

AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone is one step closer to joining Arsenal from the Serie A club in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Corriere della Sera via Sport Witness, Manu Kone is the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder ahead of the 2026/27 season, and have their sights set on the 25-year-old AS Roma star.

The update by Corriere della Sera has brought good news for Arsenal fans, as the Premier League champions have “agreed personal terms” with the Frenchman’s entourage after establishing contact for a summer move. Meanwhile, AS Roma will demand around €50 million to part ways with him in the ongoing transfer window.

How has Manu Kone fared at AS Roma so far?

Manu Kone has established himself as one of the most dependable midfielders in Serie A since joining AS Roma from Borussia Monchengladbach in August 2024. The Colombes native spent his formative years in his homeland and graduated from the youth division at Toulouse FC. However, the 25-year-old rose in prominence during his spell in the Bundesliga.

As for his spell with AS Roma, Kone did not hit the ground running, but Gian Piero Gasperini has brought the best out of him. The French international amassed over 2,500 minutes of game time in 37 outings across all competitions in the 2025/26 season, chipping in with two goals and three assists. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Arsenal.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Manu Kone has been on Arsenal’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, even though the North London club signed two midfielders last summer. However, Christian Norgaard is on the wrong side of 30, and recent reports have suggested that a summer exit is on the cards for the Danish international.

Additionally, Martin Zubimendi lost his spot as a first-choice starter towards the end of the 2025/26 season, and the selection call from Mikel Arteta suggests he needs an alternative to the Spaniard. Kone has thus emerged as a viable target, as he possesses the defensive acumen to allow Declan Rice to play as a box-to-box midfielder and influence play in more advanced areas.

Recent reports have suggested that the Frenchman is eager to join Arsenal, and with personal terms no longer an issue, he has inched closer to a move to the Emirates. However, talks with AS Roma will define whether the €50 million-rated midfielder continue his career in the Premier League or remain in Serie A with the Giallorossi.