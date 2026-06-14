Manu Kone hoping to seal PSG move, open to Arsenal switch too

AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone has been linked with a summer move to Arsenal in recent weeks.

According to a report from Italian outlet AS Roma Live, Manu Kone would also be more open to joining PSG, though he is not averse to the idea of moving to Arenal. The 25-year-old French midfielder has done well in Italy, and there is no doubt that he has the quality to thrive in English football as well.

Arsenal need more depth in the team, and they have reportedly set their sights on Kone. The 25-year-old could be the ideal acquisition for the right price, as he will add physicality, drive, and technical ability in the middle of the park. The 25-year-old is a box-to-box midfielder.

The opportunity to join the Premier League champions will be exciting for him. He would get to fight for major trophies with them and compete in the UEFA Champions League. He has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past, and Arsenal will hope to get the deal done. If they can sign him for a reasonable price, the deal could be worth it.

The Gunners need a deeper squad in order to do well across multiple competitions, and the 25-year-old could be a very handy option for them. They must procure an upgrade on Christian Norgaard this summer.

The experienced midfielder struggled for regular opportunities at Arsenal in the recently concluded camaign, and he needs to move on in order to play more often. The North London outfit will need to fill the void left by him, and the 25-year-old Roma midfielder would be a great fit.

Are PSG set to sign Kone?

On the other hand, European champions PSG are also interested in the Frenchman. They already have a quality midfield unit, but they are looking to add more depth amid reported uncertainties surrounding Lee Kang-in’s long-term future.

Les Parisiens have won the UEFA Champions League in successive season, and they will look to dominate European football in the coming seasons. They need to keep improving the team to retain their spot at the summit, and signing the 25-year-old would be a step in the right direction.

Also Read: Three players Arsenal should sign to win the Champions League

The opportunity to return to his homeland with one of the world’s biggest clubs will be exciting for Kone. It remains to be seen whether PSG are prepared to submit an acceptable offer for him. The report claims that he would prefer to join PSG over Arsenal, but he would not be opposed to a move to the Premier League club.