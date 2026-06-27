Xabi Alonso pushing Chelsea to sign Fabian Ruiz this summer

Xabi Alonso has urged Chelsea to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s midfield mainstay Fabian Ruiz ahead of next season.

According to a report from Fichajes, Chelsea are targeting Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz this summer, with Xabi Alonso keen to bolster midfield options amid uncertainty surrounding Enzo Fernandez’s future at Stamford Bridge. They consider the €30 million-rated Spanish international an ideal fit for their setup, given the amount of experience he has at the highest level.

The newly appointed Chelsea manager has personally requested the signing of Ruiz, viewing his compatriot as an ideal addition ahead of the 2026/27 campaign. The 30-year-old has been a key figure for PSG since joining the French giants from Napoli back in 2022.

The playmaker has played an important role in Luis Enrique’s setup, contributing with his passing range, positional intelligence and ability to control the tempo of games. While he had a prominent role in the 2024/25 season when they first won the Champions League, he went down the pecking order last time out, making just 34 appearances and racking up less than 2,200 minutes.

Chelsea looking to snatch Ruiz away from PSG

Ruiz’s current contract expires in 2027, and since he is no longer a regular starter, he could consider a move away amidst interest from the Premier League. Chelsea’s recruitment team are reportedly assessing the financial aspects of a possible deal, with Ruiz said to carry a valuation of around €30 million.

They have already knocked on PSG’s door to learn more about a potential transfer. The interest in Ruiz comes at a crucial time, as Enzo Fernandez is considering a departure from Stamford Bridge, forcing the club’s hierarchy to prepare contingency plans.

Alonso wants to ensure Chelsea remain competitive regardless of whether the Argentine midfielder stays or leaves, and Fabian Ruiz has emerged as one of his preferred solutions.

The Spanish manager values Ruiz’s experience at the highest level and his ability to bring balance and composure to the midfield unit. For PSG, the prospect of losing the 30-year-old may not be straightforward. He remains an important member of Enrique’s squad and has consistently delivered when called upon.

Nevertheless, Chelsea hope the combination of Premier League football and the opportunity to work under Alonso may appeal to the player.