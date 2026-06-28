Leeds United open talks to sign Zion Suzuki

Leeds United are in talks for Zion Suzuki to become their new goalkeeper, but there is strong competition for the Japanese international.

According to Luca Cerchione, Leeds United are in talks to sign Zion Suzuki from Parma, with the Japanese keeper a target for several Premier League clubs.

He is understood to be gaining plenty of traction in Premier League circles, as a few teams are interested. Having cemented his place at Parma under Carlos Cuesta and now with the Japanese national team, the keeper is understood to be in high demand this summer.

Leeds have opened talks to sign Suzuki as their long-term goalkeeper option at Elland Road, and his international reputation could be the reason why Daniel Farke may be eager to bring him to the club.

Goalkeeping alternatives on Farke’s agenda

Farke may assess the goalkeeping position carefully this summer before deciding on new arrivals. Last season’s No. 1, Karl Darlow, is out of contract in a few days, as Leeds United have been in talks over a new deal, but there is still no resolution.

Given that the 35-year-old Welshman has other suitors, including Manchester United, Darlow has reportedly rejected a switch to Old Trafford.

The reason for that is his desire to play regularly and have guarantees of the No. 1 spot, something the Red Devils are unable to provide. The same might be said about Leeds United, who are looking to the future, and the links to Suzuki are a strong indication of that.

Given that they have already allowed Illan Meslier to leave on a free transfer, Leeds United were linked with Swedish international Jacob Widell Zetterstrom recently, which may indicate a change of guard. However, the links to Suzuki are strong, and if they can bring the 23-year-old Serie A goalkeeper to Elland Road, it could be for the No. 1 shirt.

Leeds United face Zion Suzuki competition

Leeds are among the front-runners for the 23-year-old Serie A goalkeeper’s transfer, but they are wary of competition. Aston Villa are strongly linked, as Unai Emery seeks a new custodian to replace Argentine Emiliano Martínez.

There are probably other teams in the mix, but at the moment, Leeds United’s and Aston Villa’s names are being mentioned most consistently. There will also be a need to assess the price Parma would demand, given that Suzuki still has a contract with the Italian side until 2029.