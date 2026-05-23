Karl Darlow set for fresh contract talks with Leeds United

Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 35-year-old goalkeeper will be a free agent, but Leeds United have no plans to let him leave. According to Football Insider, they have now accelerated talks with the player over a new contract. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the experienced goalkeeper to stay at the club.

It is fair to assume that Leeds will be able to convince the player. He has no reason to leave the club if he is handed an important role in the team next season.

Leeds have secured Premier League safety, and they will look to build on it in the summer transfer window. They need to keep their key players and bring quality signings.

Darlow could still be a very useful player for Leeds United. Even though they need to invest in a younger alternative with greater potential, keeping the 35-year-old at the club for the short term could be advisable.

Meanwhile, the goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Tottenham in recent months.

Darlow could be a valuable player for Leeds next season

Apart from his quality, his experience and leadership could prove to be invaluable. Leeds United are looking to establish themselves as regulars in the Premier League. They need quality, experience, and leadership to thrive in the top flight.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old could be attracted to the idea of signing a new deal with the Premier League club as well. He will want to compete at a high-level and staying in the Premier League would be ideal. If he left Leeds United, he would likely have to move abroad or switch to the lower leagues. It would make sense for him to continue with Leeds United instead.

The 35-year-old goalkeeper has been very useful for Leeds United this season, and he will look to push for the starting spot and next season as well. It remains to be seen whether Leeds United decide to invest in another goalkeeper during the summer transfer window. For now, they are focused on agreeing on a new deal with the 35-year-old, and it remains to be seen. Whether all parties can come to an agreement quickly.