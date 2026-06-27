Karl Darlow rejects Manchester United move

Karl Darlow has rejected a move to Manchester United, with Leeds United keen to retain the 35-year-old on a new deal.

According to TeamTalk, Darlow has no interest in taking up an offer from Manchester United amid reported interest from the Premier League giants. With the keeper’s contract situation at Leeds United still unresolved, the Elland Road outfit are eager to keep hold of the 35-year-old and are ready to offer him a new two-year deal.

Karl Darlow was a big presence for Leeds United in their season back in the Premier League. He was instrumental in helping the team finish 14th in the league, a good achievement considering the club were languishing in the relegation zone for most of the campaign.

No Manchester United switch for Karl Darlow?

Manchester United have held an interest in Darlow, as per reports, with the club eager to find a quality second-choice stopper to compete with Senne Lammens. With the Belgian considered the undisputed No. 1 for the Red Devils, Darlow’s reluctance to take a deputy role likely explains his rejection.

With Andre Onana expected to rejoin Trabzonspor on another loan deal, as per Fabrizio Romano on X, and Altay Bayindir facing an uncertain future after an underwhelming spell at the club, Manchester United’s goalkeeper depth is in flux. Darlow’s rejection removes a potential cover option.

During last season, he played 22 league games for Leeds United and took over the No. 1 spot from Luca Perri, as the Welshman wants to continue on this trajectory as the main keeper at Elland Road. If not, he will look for opportunities elsewhere, as other teams might show big interest once his contract at the club expires.

What next for Karl Darlow?

Darlow has been in talks with Leeds United over a new deal, but as reiterated before, the club are not offering guarantees of a starting spot. While the club continue to value the 35-year-old, they are also looking at new goalkeeping options, including Swedish international Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, having reportedly made enquiries for the Derby County stopper.

Daniel Farke is eager to restore quality in the goalkeeping setup. Leeds have offered Darlow a two-year deal, though his reluctance to accept a deputy role may shape his decision.