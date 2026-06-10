Manchester United interested in Karl Darlow

Manchester United are considering making a surprise move for Leeds United shot-stopper Karl Darlow.

According to a report from The Athletic, Karl Darlow could end up joining Manchester United on a free transfer, as the Red Devils are plotting a surprise move for the veteran Welsh goalkeeper. They are looking for an experienced backup goalkeeper, and the Leeds United goalkeeper is quite high on their wishlist.

Darlow joined the Yorkshire-based outfit in the summer of 2023 from Newcastle United. While the 35-year-old was a backup keeper and hardly got any chances in the initial years, he was a regular feature in their starting XI during the second half of last season.

Out of his 38 appearances for Leeds, 24 came in the 2025/26 season. He conceded just 27 goals in his 22 outings and even kept five clean sheets. While Lucas Perri was brought in last summer to become Leeds United’s first-choice goalkeeper ahead of Illan Meslier, Daniel Farke ultimately preferred Karl Darlow to both shot-stoppers.

Manchester United could make a move for Darlow

With the 35-year-old’s contract running out at the end of the season, a number of top clubs are interested in his services. Manchester United are one of the clubs that are interested in his services, as they look to bring in an experienced backup option to Senne Lammens.

While the 22-year-old has made the number one position his own, the Red Devils are looking for an upgrade on Altay Bayindir. They do not consider the Turkish shot-stopper a reliable cover for Lammens, and believe someone with Darlow’s experience and quality could help.

Since he could be available for free, United see this as a great market opportunity. However, Leeds are still working on a potential renewal, as they want to have Darlow in their ranks next season as well. Meanwhile, United are also looking at other options in case the Welsh international ends up signing a new deal at Leeds.

His performances in the second half of the season suggest he could be a very reliable option to have. However, convincing him to take up a backup role when he could have a prominent role at Leeds could prove to be a massive challenge for the Red Devils.