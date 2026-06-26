Leeds United in transfer tussle to sign Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, make approach

Leeds United have enquired about Jacob Widell Zetterstrom’s price tag as they could face a three-way battle for the Swedish keeper.

Leeds United are among three teams enquiring about Swedish keeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom’s price tag, with Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolves also keen on the stopper, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Zetterstrom came into prominence following his World Cup debut with Sweden, when Graham Potter dropped Kristoffer Nordfeldt after the clash with the Netherlands and installed the Derby County stopper, who played a key role in helping Sweden secure a place in the round of 32.

Given the player’s performance, there is a chance Potter keeps him between the sticks in the knockout rounds, while transfer chatter in the background may distract the player.

Interest mounting in Zetterstrom

Zetterstrom has emerged as a surprise target for Leeds United as the club are now part of a goalkeeping merry-go-round. Karl Darlow is coming to the end of his deal at the club, and given the reports stating Manchester United’s interest in the stopper, there is a chance he might leave the club.

Leeds United have already released Illan Meslier, and are in talks with Darlow over a new deal, pending the outcome of those discussions. At the moment, Darlow is the undisputed No. 1 for Daniel Farke, but the club could be forced to find a replacement if he departs, as Leeds United have reportedly asked for Zetterstrom’s price tag.

Zetterstrom has been with Derby County since the summer of 2024, and last season he put in a good shift, playing 32 times and conceding 42 goals in the process. These are solid numbers for a promising 27-year-old goalkeeper. His deal at the Championship side expires in 2027, meaning this window might be the best time for Derby to cash in.

Leeds United in a three-way battle for Zetterstrom

Leeds United are not alone in the race, as they face competition from recently relegated Wolves as well as Eintracht Frankfurt from the Bundesliga. Either of those clubs could prove to be a good destination for the stopper if he decides to move on, while Leeds United can offer him Premier League football next term.

Farke’s side are also interested in Nick Pope, and that will be something he will keep a close watch on. Should the Newcastle United star arrive, he could be the first-choice stopper for next season, as Zetterstrom, following his newfound reputation with the national team, may not want to play deputy should he leave Derby.