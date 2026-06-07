Leeds United in transfer tussle to sign Nick Pope

Leeds United are interested in signing 34-year-old English goalkeeper Nick Pope from Newcastle United this summer.

According to a report from The Sun, Ipswich Town are interested in signing the experienced goalkeeper as well. The player could be available for a reasonable fee, due to his advancing age and contract situation.

Meanwhile, there have been rumours that Newcastle United could look to agree on a new contract with Pope. Leeds United relied on Karl Darlow last season, and he is in the twilight stages of his career. So, they need a top-notch alternative to him amid uncertainties surrounding Lucas Perri’s long-term future.

That said, Pope fits in the same category as Darlow, though he could be a very useful acquisition for the short term. The Englishman has extensive Premier League experience, and he could make an immediate impact at Leeds United.

Where will Nick Pope end up?

Newcastle United paid £10 million when they signed the veteran goalkeeper from Burnley, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sanction his departure this summer. The English shot-stopper will be out of contract next summer, and it makes sense for Newcastle United to sell him right now, particularly as they are closing in on signing Ewen Jaouen from Stade de Reims.

Meanwhile, Leeds United have secured Premier League safety, and they are looking to build a team capable of competing regularly in the top flight. They will be aiming for a place in the top half next season. They need to bring more quality and experience to the team. Signing a goalkeeper could be a wise decision for them.

However, it is unclear whether whether Nick Pope is interested in joining the West Midlands outfit. He will look to play regularly at this stage of his career. If Leeds United can provide him with the necessary game-time assurance, the goalkeeper could be attracted to the idea of joining them.

On the other hand, Ipswich Town are a newly-promoted Premier League team, and having Pope’s experience and quality between the sticks can help them remain in the top flight. Meanwhile, the Englishman’s departure may compel Newcastle United to dip into the market for another goalkeeper, as Aaron Ramsdale’s loan stint has ended.