Stade Reims goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen is expected to seal a move to Newcastle United for a fee in excess of €20 million.

Newcastle United are inching closer to ending their search for a new goalkeeper, with Sebastian Vidal reporting that Ewen Jaouen is close to joining the club. The fee for the Stade Reims keeper is thought to be above €20 million, as he could replace the departing Aaron Ramsdale.

Aaron Ramsdale made a good account of himself when trusted with the No.1 spot during Nick Pope’s injury absence. Yet Newcastle United did not envisage making his loan move permanent, and the former Arsenal man will return to his parent club, Southampton.

In the background, the Magpies had been scouting the market for a new goalkeeper, as Eddie Howe wants to add competition for places. Therefore, whoever arrives may not be a second-choice stopper, but someone capable of challenging Pope for a starting role.

Newcastle United to sign Ewen Jaouen?

Some Newcastle United fans may have been taken aback by the news that the club are close to signing Ewen Jaouen. The Stade Reims stopper had attracted interest from both the Magpies and Tottenham, according to reports, but it is Howe’s side that are now closing in on the deal.

Newcastle United had been progressing in talks for Jaouen in recent weeks, and it now appears that an agreement has been reached with Reims for a fee exceeding €20 million. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the move, although his reported fee is slightly higher, closer to £24 million. Regardless of the final amount, the Magpies look set to secure a new goalkeeper, with the French talent expected to arrive in England soon.

Who is Ewen Jaouen?

The Magpies had been lreporteldy inked with several names, including Bayern Munich’s Alexander Nubel and Werder Bremen man Mio Backhaus. Therefore, news of Jaouen may come as a surprise to some fans, who may be unfamiliar with the young goalkeeper from Ligue 2 side Reims.

Jaouen came through the ranks at Guingamp before joining Reims in 2023. It was only last season that he made his first-team breakthrough. He featured in 34 Ligue 2 matches, conceding 35 goals and keeping 15 clean sheets, although his performances were not enough to secure promotion to Ligue 1. Overall, he is regarded as a highly promising talent. At just 20 years old, he has a long future ahead, which now appears set to unfold at Newcastle United.