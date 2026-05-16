Newcastle United inch closer towards Ewen Jaouen deal

Newcastle United are reportedly closing in on signing Stade de Reims goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen.

Ewen Jaouen is highly rated in France, and he has a big future ahead of himself. Newcastle are hoping to secure his signature, and they have already agreed on personal terms with the young shot stopper. Jaouen has also been linked with Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for Jaouen. It would be a major step in his career. It remains to be seen whether he can establish himself as a starter for Newcastle next season. He is likely to be the long-term replacement for Nick Pope.

He would have to compete with Aaron Ramsdale for the starting spot at Newcastle.

The 20-year-old would be a future investment for the English club, and they will be hoping to nurture him into an important player. Regular exposure to the Premier League could help the Reims starlet improve further and fulfil his potential.

Newcastle United working to agree Jaouen fee

According to an update by French journalist Sebastien Vidal, Newcastle have recently visited his club in order to complete the transfer, and the two parties are currently in talks to finalise a deal. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree on a fee in the coming weeks. The fact that the player has already agreed personal terms with Newcastle will give the English club a strong position when it comes to negotiating a transfer fee.

If they can sign the 20-year-old for a reasonable amount of money, the investment could prove to be a bargain in future.

Newcastle have an exciting project, and they are looking to build a formidable team for the future. They will hope to compete regularly in the UEFA Champions League and do well in cup competitions. The young goalkeeper will be tempted to finalise the move quickly and focus on his football with them.

Newcastle have done well to groom young players in the past, and they could play a key role in the development of Jaouen.