Newcastle United, Tottenham vying for Ewen Jaouen

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to sign 20-year-old French goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen from Ligue 2 club Stade de Reims this summer.

A report by French outlet L’Equipe has revealed that Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Ewen Jaouen. The two Premier League clubs are eager to reinforce their first-team squads by signing a goalkeeper in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 20-year-old Stade de Reims shot-stopper.

However, Newcastle United and Tottenham are not alone in the battle for the Frenchman’s signature, as Brighton & Hove Albion are also keen on signing the promising shot-stopper. Meanwhile, the report has revealed Stade de Reims’ valuation, with the Ligue 2 club “expecting €15-20 million for him” this summer.

Who is Ewen Jaouen?

Ewen Jaouen is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Paris, the young goalkeeper spent his formative years in Paris, passing through the academies at ES Manche Atlantique and GDR Guipavas before graduating from the youth division at EA Guingamp.

The 20-year-old has made 33 appearances for Reims thus far while conceding 32 clean sheets and keeping 15 clean sheets. Meanwhile, Jaouen’s progress has stimulated the interest of several well-known clubs. Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Newcastle United’s interest in Ewen Jaouen is understandable. The Magpies are scouring the market for a goalkeeper, as Nick Pope has regressed considerably after a few fitness issues in the last few seasons. Additionally, it is unclear if Aaron Ramsdale will complete a permanent move to St. James’ Park this summer. Several candidates, including Robin Risser, have thus emerged on their wishlist, with Jaouen also a viable target.

As for Tottenham Hotspur, Guglielmo Vicario faces an uncertain future at the North London club amid his links with Inter Milan.