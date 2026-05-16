Mio Backhaus increasingly likely to leave Werder Bremen amid Newcastle United links

Newcastle United are interested in signing 22-year-old Werder Bremen goalkeeper Mio Backhaus.

According to a report by BILD Hamburg via Sport Witness, Mio Backhaus is expected to leave Werder Bremen in the summer transfer window. The latest update should boost Newcastle United’s prospects.

The youngster is ready for a new challenge, and Newcastle United are hoping to get the deal done. They could use more depth in the goalkeeping department. Nick Pope is well past his peak, and the Magpies need to replace him properly. Signing the €12 million-rated goalkeeper would be ideal for them.

Backhaus has shown his quality in Germany, and he is capable of thriving in England as well, which has led to Newcastle’s interest. The opportunity to play for a high-profile Premier League club will be exciting for him. It would be a step up in his career, and he will look to prove himself at the English club.

More competition for places will help Newcastle United improve as a team. Eddie Howe and Co have endured a campaign to forget, and they will look to bounce back strongly next year. They need greater depth and quality to push for Champions League qualification next season.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper is young enough to improve further, and Newcastle could groom him into a star. If they can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could prove to be a masterstroke in the long-term.

Meanwhile, Backhaus is not the only goalkeeper they are looking at. They have been linked with multiple players in recent weeks. They are also interested in Ewen Jaouen as well, and recent reports have suggested that a deal is close It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to invest in multiple goalkeepers this summer.

Newcastle United need quality signings

The Magpies need to thoroughly improve the squad, but they should also focus on the outfield positions. Eddie Howe in desperate need of a quality striker who can find the back of the net regularly and a winger who will help create opportunities in the final third, especially amid uncertainties surrounding Anthony Gordon’s long-term future.

It remains to be seen whether they can bring in the necessary additions over the next few weeks and perform at a higher level next season. Meanwhile, Backhaus will look to sort out his future quickly. He should look to seek game-time assurance from Newcastle before joining the club. Sitting on the bench at the English club would be detrimental to his development.