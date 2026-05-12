Newcastle United in transfer tussle to sign Mio Backhaus

Newcastle United are set to enter the battle for Mio Backhaus alongside several European counterparts as Werder Bremen contemplate a sale.

Mio Backhaus might not be a household name around Europe just yet, but he has been garnering plenty of attention with his performances for Werder Bremen this season. The bottom-half Bundesliga club are considering a sale if they receive a significant offer, as Fussballdaten names Newcastle United among the suitors for the keeper.

Newcastle United are in a transfer tussle for one of the Bundesliga’s highly rated goalkeepers, Mio Backhaus. The Werder Bremen star has been sensational for the bottom-half Bundesliga club, with a host of clubs including Inter Milan, Freiburg and AC Milan showing an interest alongside the Magpies.

Bremen would seek at least €20 million for the keeper, who has a contract there until 2028, which does give the bottom-half Bundesliga club a decently strong position in negotiations. The German-born stopper, who has represented both Germany and Japan at youth levels, has all the traits of a modern stopper, which has attracted widespread interest.

The Newcastle United links are pretty exciting, considering a move there would open up the idea of becoming an established keeper in the Premier League. Nick Pope is currently their primary stopper, and there are no indications that it will change anytime soon. However, there is the possibility that the club will look for progression in that position, which they want to achieve through competition.

Spending money on a new goalkeeper has been on the club’s mind since last summer, when they failed to sign James Trafford. They remain interested in the Manchester City star, as Eddie Howe will eye changes to the roles between the sticks.

Is Mio Backhaus a Replacement for Aaron Ramsdale?

Backhaus could be a gettable target for the €20 million mark reported, as Newcastle United are prepared to invest for the longer-term future of the position. Aaron Ramsdale might return to Southampton, as he may not fit into their planning for the near future.

Hence, Backhaus could be the ideal replacement for Ramsdale, and he is capable of bringing top-level competition to challenge Pope for the No. 1 shirt. It remains to be seen whether Bremen are open to negotiating a deal, while the Magpies will be wary of other competitors who are showing great interest in the Bremen stopper.