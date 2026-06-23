Aston Villa make fresh contact to sign Zion Suzuki

Aston Villa are ready to explore a move for Zion Suzuki, with the possibility of letting Argentine international Emiliano Martinez depart.

According to Team Talk, Zion Suzuki is increasingly becoming a player of interest for Aston Villa in their bid to replace Argentine international Emiliano Martinez. The Japanese international has impressed with his performances for Parma as well as the national team at the World Cup, as Villa have begun understanding details of a potential transfer through intermediaries.

Aston Villa have plenty of ideas on their mind to strengthen the first-team squad as they are set to return to the Champions League next season. Unai Emery will once again field questions about his goalkeeping position, as Emiliano Martinez could leave the club, something that was expected of the Argentine international last year.

As a replacement, Aston Villa have looked at multiple options in the market, including Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen, as per earlier reports. However, there’s another name they are extremely keen on, and that is Parma stopper Zion Suzuki, who has been impressing at the World Cup as Japan’s No.1.

Aston Villa make contact with Zion Suzuki

Aston Villa have reached out to intermediaries, as per the report, to understand more details before they make any official approach to sign Suzuki. There are many aspects to a probable deal, as the Premier League side are in a strong position to offer Champions League football to someone like Suzuki.

The Italian side are protected by a €40 million release clause, as per the report, although they could be tempted with offers reaching the €30 million mark. Should a sizeable offer arrive, there could be the case that Suzuki might consider a switch to the Premier League, especially to Champions League-bound Aston Villa.

There are other teams reportedly interested in the Japanese keeper, but Aston Villa are pushing the option of being a strong contender through intermediaries. They view the Japan international as a viable replacement for Juventus-linked Martinez, as the Argentine star could finally leave, something the club might be open to sanctioning in the summer.

As for Suzuki, there could be a big opportunity on the horizon with Aston Villa now exploring the idea of firming up their interest. It remains to be seen whether they end up doing that and making an approach to test Parma’s resolve, who are in a strong position given their keeper has a contract there until 2029.