Aston Villa eyeing Bart Verbruggen as Emiliano Martinez replacement

Aston Villa will pursue 23-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen if Emiliano Martinez departs from Villa Park this summer.

According to a report by Sports Boom, Bart Verbruggen is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are considering their options amid uncertainties surrounding Emiliano Martinez’s long-term future. However, the West Midlands outfit will not be alone in the battle for the 23-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper’s signature, as he is also a target for Liverpool and Manchester United.

The rise and rise of Bart Verbruggen

Bart Verbruggen has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League since joining Brighton & Hove Albion from RSC Anderlecht in July 2023. The Dutchman emerged as a prospect during his time at Anderlecht and has since established himself as a Premier League regular.

Verbruggen has made over 100 appearances for the Seagulls thus far while keeping 25 clean sheets and conceding 139 goals. His record underscores his status as a top-flight option. The Dutch goalkeeper has also become the first-choice starter for his national side and will represent the Netherlands at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Aston Villa, Liverpool, and Manchester United.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Aston Villa may have to dip into the market for a goalkeeper this summer, as widespread reports have linked Emiliano Martinez with a move away from Villa Park, and particularly to Serie A. While Marco Bizot has been an able backup to the Argentine international, the Villans need a new first-choice shot-stopper if the current incumbent departs.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s interest in Bart Verbruggen is somewhat surprising. While the Reds are in a spot of bother over Alisson Becker’s long-term future amid his links with Juventus, they already have Giorgi Mamardashvili as his deputy. So, while Verbruggen is an appealing target, it makes little sense to sign him and commit funds to his wages and fee unless they sell Mamardashvili.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils hold a long-standing interest in the 23-year-old Dutchman. However, the claims by Sports Boom that they are still keen on signing Verbruggen appear dubious. Senne Lammels, who won the Barclays Transfer of the Season award, has proven a strong incumbent. So, United do not need another goalkeeper this year

Meanwhile, even if Liverpool and Manchester United pursue Verbruggen, he should focus on the interest from Aston Villa, as he can become the West Midlands club’s new first-choice stopper if Martinez leaves. Considering Villa can offer UEFA Champions League football and are on an upward trajectory, the opportunity is appealing.