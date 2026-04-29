Liverpool eyeing Bart Verbruggen as Alisson replacement

Liverpool are eager to explore the market for an Alisson Becker replacement, with Bart Verbruggen among those being considered.

Liverpool could stare at the possibility of life without Alisson Becker between the sticks, as the club could ramp up efforts to find a viable replacement. As per Team Talk, Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen is a key target in that regard, as the Dutchman could be a key name among others.

Liverpool could decide on the future of Alisson Becker amid suggestions the Brazilian could be leaving at the end of the season. Signed from Roma in a then-world record deal for a goalkeeper, he has been a cornerstone to this side’s success under Jurgen Klopp and last season with Arne Slot.

Juventus are pushing to sign Alisson ahead of the summer, and should he leave, it would put Liverpool in a challenging position to find a viable replacement. Succeeding the Brazilian would need qualities only a handful of keepers possess in world football, with the club already linked with a few options in the market.

Bart Verbruggen is the latest name on their list, with Liverpool open to exploring a move for the Brighton man. The Dutchman has shown abundantly that he is the archetypal modern-day goalkeeper with good control of the box and ability to play with his feet.

Brighton are a selling club and will be open to negotiations with Liverpool, who are not alone in the race. Bayern Munich view Verbruggen as a key target in case Manuel Neuer decides to retire from the game, while there are other suitors for the 23-year-old Premier League star both in England and abroad.

Who are the other goalkeepers linked with Liverpool?

The idea of signing Verbruggen would suit the idea of bringing in Premier League-ready talent, but Liverpool are set to widen their net in search for the right option to replace Alisson. FC Porto’s Diogo Costa is being linked with a move, with the Portuguese international’s £52 million release clause likely to be a key factor in any chase.

Manchester City’s James Trafford is also a target, although there will be doubts about Pep Guardiola wanting to sell a talented keeper to rivals Liverpool. Overall, there is no clarity on Alisson’s future at the moment, but should he leave, the club are expected to find a replacement rather than place their trust in current second choice, Giorgi Mamardashvili.