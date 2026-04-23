Liverpool rival Chelsea, Aston Villa in James Trafford chase

Liverpool will reportedly compete with Chelsea and Aston Villa in the race to sign 23-year-old English goalkeeper James Trafford from Manchester City this summer.

According to a report by GOAL, James Trafford is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are keen on bolstering their goalkeeping options by signing a talented shot-stopper in the upcoming transfer window. However, the Merseyside outfit will face stiff competition from Chelsea and Aston Villa for the young Manchester City goalkeeper, who wants to depart from the Etihad to secure guaranteed playing time in the coming months.

James Trafford and his frustrations

James Trafford has endured a challenging period since rejoining Manchester City from Burnley in a deal worth £27 million last summer. The Englishman was performing at his peak after securing 29 clean sheets in the 2024/25 season, a record that helped Burnley secure Premier League promotion. However, a successful first season back at City has proven elusive for the 23-year-old in the current campaign.

Manchester City’s decision to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma from PSG has significantly affected Trafford’s prospects. The English goalkeeper has managed only 1,260 minutes of game time in 14 appearances thus far for Manchester City, restricting his development and match rhythm. The youngster is keen on leaving City to secure regular action and rebuild his career, with his availability alerting several well-known clubs, including Aston Villa, Chelsea, and Liverpool.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Liverpool may dip into the market for a goalkeeper ahead of the 2026/27 season amid uncertainties surrounding Alisson Becker’s future. While the veteran goalkeeper remains reliable between the sticks, recent reports have linked him with Juventus. However, with Giorgi Mamardashvili waiting in the wings as a development prospect, Trafford should potentially avoid moving to Anfield, where a clear path to first-team football appears limited.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s interest in James Trafford makes considerable sense. With Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen both struggling with consistency this season, the Blues require an upgrade in goalkeeping quality. Trafford represents a viable solution, and the opportunity to become Chelsea’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper during their rebuild will appeal to the ambitious Englishman seeking a fresh start.

As for Aston Villa, Emiliano Martinez’s long-term future is increasingly uncertain, as recent reports have linked him with a potential departure from Villa Park. Additionally, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is approaching the twilight of his career at 33 years old. So, the West Midlands outfit must plan for life after the Argentine international, with Trafford emerging as a viable long-term option.

Apart from Aston Villa, Chelsea, and Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham are also keen on signing the 23-year-old English goalkeeper. However, Villa, Chelsea, and Liverpool are better-placed to offer European football next season, positioning themselves as more appealing destinations. Villa and Chelsea, in particular, represent his most realistic options to secure regular first-team football and revive his career trajectory following his frustrations at Manchester City.